IPL 11 opening ceremony : Bollywood stars enthrall fans at Wankhede Stadium

Bollywood stars enthrall cricket fans at the Wankhede Stadium on the IPL 11 opening ceremony before Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings opening match of the IPL 2018 tournament started today.

Eight teams are participating in the IPL 2018 tournament and Bollywood superstars entertained the audience with their performances. Check IPL 2018 Schedule here: Vivo IPL 11 Schedule

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla officially declared the IPL 11 tournament open at around 18:20 in the evening. After that Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva entertained the audience with their dance performances.

Rohit Sharma got huge reception when he walked on the stage with the IPL Trophy. After that Jacqueline Fernandez danced to the hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Do Teen, Oonchi hai building etc. Singer ika performed on Damadum Mast Kalamdar and Aaj ki party song. Milky beauty Tamannaah performed for Baahubali song and Hrithik Roshan ended the opening ceremony with his last performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

Check below the list of Captains of IPL 11