This Irani Cup 2018 tour consists of a single match.

Irani Cup 2018 Tour begins on March 14. The Irani Cup 2018 will be played at at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Jan 20 to Jan 24, 2018 between Rest of India and Vidarbha. The Irani Cup 2018 match will start at 9:30 IST.

Mar 14-18: Rest of India v Vidarbha at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (Match Timings: 09:30 local /04:00 GMT) – Rest of India vs Vidarbha Scorecard

