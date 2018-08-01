Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link : Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Schedule
Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI at Wicklow. Follow here Ire A vs Ban A 1st unofficial ODI live scores and check out Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights to know the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI result. This is the 1st unofficial ODI of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018.
Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI begins at 15:15 IST, which is 10:45 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI, then you can always get the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI live scores and may be even the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018 and also for the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI scorecard.
Match Date: Aug 1, 2018
Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard :
Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (Wicket Keeper), Tyrone Kane, Graham Kennedy, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, James McCollum
Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Fazle Mahmud, Mominul Haque (Captain), Afif Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Nayeem Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mizanur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shariful Islam
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action.