Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard | Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Highlights | Ban A Tour of Ire 2018

Related Link : Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Schedule

Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI at Wicklow. Follow here Ire A vs Ban A 1st unofficial ODI live scores and check out Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights to know the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI result. This is the 1st unofficial ODI of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018.

Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI begins at 15:15 IST, which is 10:45 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI, then you can always get the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI live scores and may be even the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018 and also for the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI scorecard.

Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard | Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 1, 2018

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Live Scores | Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard

Check here for Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard :

Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Squads | Ireland vs Bangladesh 2018

Ireland A Squad for Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018

Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (Wicket Keeper), Tyrone Kane, Graham Kennedy, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, James McCollum

Bangladesh A Squad for Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Fazle Mahmud, Mominul Haque (Captain), Afif Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Nayeem Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mizanur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shariful Islam

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action.