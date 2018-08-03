Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the 2nd unofficial ODI of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018.
Ire A vs Ban A 2nd ODI begins at 15:15 IST, which is 10:45 local time.
Match Date: Aug 3, 2018
Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for Ire A vs Ban A 2nd ODI Scorecard :
Stuart Thompson, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (Wicket Keeper), Harry Tector, Tyrone Kane, Shane Getkate, James Shannon, Jonathan Garth, David Delany, Peter Chase, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Kennedy, Simi Singh
Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Fazle Mahmud, Al-Amin, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shariful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mizanur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
