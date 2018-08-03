Ire A vs Ban A 2nd ODI Scorecard | Ire A vs Ban A 2nd ODI Highlights | Ban A Tour of Ire 2018

Match Date: Aug 3, 2018

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ire A vs Ban A 2nd ODI Squads | Ireland vs Bangladesh 2018

Ireland A Squad for Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018

Stuart Thompson, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (Wicket Keeper), Harry Tector, Tyrone Kane, Shane Getkate, James Shannon, Jonathan Garth, David Delany, Peter Chase, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Graham Kennedy, Simi Singh

Bangladesh A Squad for Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018

Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Fazle Mahmud, Al-Amin, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shariful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mizanur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

