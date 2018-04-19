Ire U19 vs Nam U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | Ire vs Nam at Lincoln (Jan 27, 2018)

Ire U19 vs Nam U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018

Venue: Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

Toss: Namibia Under-19s won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: D Odhiambo (Kenya), IN Ramage (Scotland)

Match Result: Ireland Under-19s won by 102 runs

Man of the Match: HT Tector

Ireland Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +JB Grassi b Ngupita 51 41 47 9 – 124.39 ME Donegan c Louwrens b de Villiers 30 45 70 2 – 66.67 SM Murphy c and b Ngupita 0 2 3 – – 0.00 *HT Tector c de Villiers b Shikongo 101 113 141 10 – 89.38 ML Topping run out (Linde) 3 7 15 – – 42.86 NA Rock b Fouché 55 71 74 6 – 77.46 JB Little not out 28 22 31 2 2 127.27 GRJ Kennedy not out 1 1 3 – – 100.00 JJ Garth did not bat ARM Cawley did not bat MBW Neville did not bat Extras (1 b, 2 lb, 2 nb, 14 w) 19 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Grassi, 10.4 ov), 2-80 (Murphy, 10.6 ov), 3-104 (Donegan, 17.5 ov), 4-121 (Topping, 21.3 ov), 5-227 (Rock, 42.5 ov), 6-280 (Tector, 49.4 ov)

Namibia Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Shikongo 5 0 42 1 5 2 16 30.00 8.40 Lottering 2 0 21 0 – – 4 – 10.50 Fouché 9 0 57 1 2 – 27 54.00 6.33 Burger 10 0 46 0 2 – 30 – 4.60 Ngupita 10 0 41 2 1 – 32 30.00 4.10 de Villiers 10 0 56 1 2 – 30 60.00 5.60 Loftie-Eaton 4 0 22 0 1 – 10 – 5.50

Namibia Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate J Linde b Little 18 31 45 2 – 58.06 *+L Louwrens b Garth 62 62 88 9 – 100.00 S Fouché run out (Donegan) 0 4 7 – – 0.00 E van Wyk b Neville 6 23 34 – – 26.09 E van Mollendorff b Garth 2 10 13 – – 20.00 JN Loftie-Eaton c Kennedy b Cawley 28 33 44 4 – 84.85 P Burger c Grassi b Tector 1 4 7 – – 25.00 GM Lottering c Murphy b Little 46 49 62 7 – 93.88 JI de Villiers b Little 5 10 16 1 – 50.00 MV Ngupita run out (Kennedy) 4 7 10 1 – 57.14 B Shikongo not out 4 3 9 1 – 133.33 Extras (2 lb, 1 nb, 7 w) 10 Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Linde, 11.2 ov), 2-58 (Fouché, 12.1 ov), 3-91 (van Wyk, 19.5 ov), 4-91 (Louwrens, 20.1 ov), 5-96 (van Mollendorff, 22.2 ov), 6-99 (Burger, 23.5 ov), 7-144 (Loftie-Eaton, 32.1 ov), 8-161 (de Villiers, 35.3 ov), 9-173 (Ngupita, 37.2 ov), 10-186 (Lottering, 39.1 ov)

Ireland Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Kennedy 4 0 18 0 – – 14 – 4.50 Cawley 6 0 35 1 1 – 22 36.00 5.83 Little 6.1 0 33 3 1 – 22 12.33 5.35 Topping 4 0 21 0 1 – 14 – 5.25 Neville 5 0 15 1 4 – 22 30.00 3.00 Garth 9 1 39 2 – 1 37 27.00 4.33 Tector 5 1 23 1 – – 16 30.00 4.60

Ire U19 vs Nam U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

Ireland U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Joshua Little, Harry Tector (Captain), Aaron Cawley, Mark Donegan, Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi (Wicket Keeper), Graham Kennedy, Sam Murphy, Max Neville, Neil Rock, Morgan Topping, Varun Chopra, Ian Anders, Reece Kelly, Andrew Vincent

Namibia U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Petrus Burger, Jurgen Linde, Lohandre Louwrens (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Eben van Wyk, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Lottering, Erich van Mollendorf, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo, Henry Brink, Dewald Nell, Henry Olivier, Floris Steenkamp, Ramon Wilmot, Donovan Zealand, Mitchell Hay

