Ire U19 vs Nam U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: Lincoln No 3, Lincoln
Toss: Namibia Under-19s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: D Odhiambo (Kenya), IN Ramage (Scotland)
Match Result: Ireland Under-19s won by 102 runs
Man of the Match: HT Tector
|Ireland Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+JB Grassi
|b Ngupita
|51
|41
|47
|9
|–
|124.39
|ME Donegan
|c Louwrens b de Villiers
|30
|45
|70
|2
|–
|66.67
|SM Murphy
|c and b Ngupita
|0
|2
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|*HT Tector
|c de Villiers b Shikongo
|101
|113
|141
|10
|–
|89.38
|ML Topping
|run out (Linde)
|3
|7
|15
|–
|–
|42.86
|NA Rock
|b Fouché
|55
|71
|74
|6
|–
|77.46
|JB Little
|not out
|28
|22
|31
|2
|2
|127.27
|GRJ Kennedy
|not out
|1
|1
|3
|–
|–
|100.00
|JJ Garth
|did not bat
|ARM Cawley
|did not bat
|MBW Neville
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 2 lb, 2 nb, 14 w)
|19
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|288
|Fall of wickets:
|1-80 (Grassi, 10.4 ov), 2-80 (Murphy, 10.6 ov), 3-104 (Donegan, 17.5 ov), 4-121 (Topping, 21.3 ov), 5-227 (Rock, 42.5 ov), 6-280 (Tector, 49.4 ov)
|Namibia Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Shikongo
|5
|0
|42
|1
|5
|2
|16
|30.00
|8.40
|Lottering
|2
|0
|21
|0
|–
|–
|4
|–
|10.50
|Fouché
|9
|0
|57
|1
|2
|–
|27
|54.00
|6.33
|Burger
|10
|0
|46
|0
|2
|–
|30
|–
|4.60
|Ngupita
|10
|0
|41
|2
|1
|–
|32
|30.00
|4.10
|de Villiers
|10
|0
|56
|1
|2
|–
|30
|60.00
|5.60
|Loftie-Eaton
|4
|0
|22
|0
|1
|–
|10
|–
|5.50
|Namibia Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|J Linde
|b Little
|18
|31
|45
|2
|–
|58.06
|*+L Louwrens
|b Garth
|62
|62
|88
|9
|–
|100.00
|S Fouché
|run out (Donegan)
|0
|4
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|E van Wyk
|b Neville
|6
|23
|34
|–
|–
|26.09
|E van Mollendorff
|b Garth
|2
|10
|13
|–
|–
|20.00
|JN Loftie-Eaton
|c Kennedy b Cawley
|28
|33
|44
|4
|–
|84.85
|P Burger
|c Grassi b Tector
|1
|4
|7
|–
|–
|25.00
|GM Lottering
|c Murphy b Little
|46
|49
|62
|7
|–
|93.88
|JI de Villiers
|b Little
|5
|10
|16
|1
|–
|50.00
|MV Ngupita
|run out (Kennedy)
|4
|7
|10
|1
|–
|57.14
|B Shikongo
|not out
|4
|3
|9
|1
|–
|133.33
|Extras
|(2 lb, 1 nb, 7 w)
|10
|Total
|(all out, 39.1 overs)
|186
|Fall of wickets:
|1-58 (Linde, 11.2 ov), 2-58 (Fouché, 12.1 ov), 3-91 (van Wyk, 19.5 ov), 4-91 (Louwrens, 20.1 ov), 5-96 (van Mollendorff, 22.2 ov), 6-99 (Burger, 23.5 ov), 7-144 (Loftie-Eaton, 32.1 ov), 8-161 (de Villiers, 35.3 ov), 9-173 (Ngupita, 37.2 ov), 10-186 (Lottering, 39.1 ov)
|Ireland Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Kennedy
|4
|0
|18
|0
|–
|–
|14
|–
|4.50
|Cawley
|6
|0
|35
|1
|1
|–
|22
|36.00
|5.83
|Little
|6.1
|0
|33
|3
|1
|–
|22
|12.33
|5.35
|Topping
|4
|0
|21
|0
|1
|–
|14
|–
|5.25
|Neville
|5
|0
|15
|1
|4
|–
|22
|30.00
|3.00
|Garth
|9
|1
|39
|2
|–
|1
|37
|27.00
|4.33
|Tector
|5
|1
|23
|1
|–
|–
|16
|30.00
|4.60
Joshua Little, Harry Tector (Captain), Aaron Cawley, Mark Donegan, Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi (Wicket Keeper), Graham Kennedy, Sam Murphy, Max Neville, Neil Rock, Morgan Topping, Varun Chopra, Ian Anders, Reece Kelly, Andrew Vincent
Petrus Burger, Jurgen Linde, Lohandre Louwrens (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Eben van Wyk, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Lottering, Erich van Mollendorf, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo, Henry Brink, Dewald Nell, Henry Olivier, Floris Steenkamp, Ramon Wilmot, Donovan Zealand, Mitchell Hay
