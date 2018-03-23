Ire vs Afg Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Ire vs Afg at Harare (Mar 23, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for Ire vs Afg Live Score of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 23, 2018.

Ire vs Afg Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Ire vs Afg match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the Ire vs Afg Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

Ireland vs Afghanistan ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 9 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball Ire vs Afg Live Scorecard here.

Ire vs Afg Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 23, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the Ire vs Afg Live Score and Ire vs Afg Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

Ire vs Afg Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Ireland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

William Porterfield (Captain), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, James Shannon

Afghanistan Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Stanikzai (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Shapoor Zadran, Afsar Zazai

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the Ire vs Afg Live Score and the Ire vs Afg Scorecard of the Ireland vs Afghanistan match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.