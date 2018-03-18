Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for Ire vs Sco Live Score of the Ireland vs Scotland match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 18, 2018.
Ire vs Sco Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Ire vs Sco match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the Ire vs Sco Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 4 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball Ire vs Sco Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Mar 18, 2018
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Toss: Scotland won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Paul Wilson, Joel Wilson
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|Ireland innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|*WTS Porterfield
|b Wheal
|17
|27
|1
|1
|18
|62.96
|PR Stirling
|c and b Wheal
|0
|4
|–
|–
|4
|0.00
|A Balbirnie
|lbw b Watt
|105
|146
|10
|–
|82
|71.92
|+NJ O’Brien
|run out (Wallace)
|70
|70
|9
|–
|31
|100.00
|KJ O’Brien
|c Wallace b Sole
|46
|27
|5
|2
|9
|170.37
|Simranjit Singh
|b Wheal
|7
|9
|–
|–
|3
|77.78
|GC Wilson
|c Watt b Sharif
|3
|5
|–
|–
|2
|60.00
|AR McBrine
|not out
|5
|8
|–
|–
|3
|62.50
|BJ McCarthy
|c MacLeod b Sharif
|5
|4
|–
|–
|1
|125.00
|WB Rankin
|run out (MacLeod->Cross)
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|0.00
|TJ Murtagh
|did not bat
|Extras
|(4 lb, 9 w)
|13
|Total
|(9 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|271
|Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Stirling, 0.6 ov), 2-45 (Porterfield, 11.4 ov), 3-183 (NJ O’Brien, 37.1 ov), 4-241 (Balbirnie, 44.6 ov), 5-251 (KJ O’Brien, 45.6 ov), 6-258 (Wilson, 47.3 ov), 7-263 (Simranjit Singh, 48.2 ov), 8-270 (McCarthy, 49.4 ov), 9-271 (Rankin, 49.6 ov)
|Scotland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Wheal
|10
|1
|43
|3
|2
|–
|41
|3
|2
|20.00
|4.30
|Sharif
|10
|0
|52
|2
|–
|–
|29
|4
|–
|30.00
|5.20
|Sole
|8
|0
|46
|1
|4
|–
|25
|6
|–
|48.00
|5.75
|Watt
|10
|0
|60
|1
|1
|–
|27
|7
|–
|60.00
|6.00
|Leask
|8
|0
|39
|0
|–
|–
|25
|3
|1
|–
|4.88
|Berrington
|2
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|4.50
|MacLeod
|2
|0
|18
|0
|1
|–
|2
|2
|–
|–
|9.00
|Scotland innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|+MH Cross
|c Wilson b Murtagh
|18
|24
|2
|–
|17
|75.00
|*KJ Coetzer
|not out
|40
|28
|7
|1
|16
|142.86
|CS MacLeod
|not out
|2
|14
|–
|–
|12
|14.29
|RD Berrington
|still to bat
|HG Munsey
|still to bat
|CD Wallace
|still to bat
|MA Leask
|still to bat
|SM Sharif
|still to bat
|MRJ Watt
|still to bat
|CB Sole
|still to bat
|BTJ Wheal
|still to bat
|Extras
|(1 lb)
|1
|Total
|(1 wicket, 10.6 overs)
|61
|Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Cross, 6.1 ov)
|Ireland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Murtagh
|5
|3
|12
|1
|–
|–
|25
|1
|–
|30.00
|2.40
|McCarthy
|3
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|13
|2
|–
|–
|4.33
|Rankin
|2
|0
|24
|0
|–
|–
|6
|6
|–
|–
|12.00
|KJ O’Brien
|1
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|1
|–
|1
|–
|11.00
William Porterfield (Captain), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh, Ed Joyce, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, James Shannon
Matthew Cross (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Coetzer (Captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Tom Sole, Stu Whittingham
