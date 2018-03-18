Ire vs Sco Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Ire vs Sco at Harare (Mar 18, 2018)

Match Date: Mar 18, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss: Scotland won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Joel Wilson

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ireland innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Dots S-Rate *WTS Porterfield b Wheal 17 27 1 1 18 62.96 PR Stirling c and b Wheal 0 4 – – 4 0.00 A Balbirnie lbw b Watt 105 146 10 – 82 71.92 +NJ O’Brien run out (Wallace) 70 70 9 – 31 100.00 KJ O’Brien c Wallace b Sole 46 27 5 2 9 170.37 Simranjit Singh b Wheal 7 9 – – 3 77.78 GC Wilson c Watt b Sharif 3 5 – – 2 60.00 AR McBrine not out 5 8 – – 3 62.50 BJ McCarthy c MacLeod b Sharif 5 4 – – 1 125.00 WB Rankin run out (MacLeod->Cross) 0 0 – – – 0.00 TJ Murtagh did not bat Extras (4 lb, 9 w) 13 Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Stirling, 0.6 ov), 2-45 (Porterfield, 11.4 ov), 3-183 (NJ O’Brien, 37.1 ov), 4-241 (Balbirnie, 44.6 ov), 5-251 (KJ O’Brien, 45.6 ov), 6-258 (Wilson, 47.3 ov), 7-263 (Simranjit Singh, 48.2 ov), 8-270 (McCarthy, 49.4 ov), 9-271 (Rankin, 49.6 ov)

Scotland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Wheal 10 1 43 3 2 – 41 3 2 20.00 4.30 Sharif 10 0 52 2 – – 29 4 – 30.00 5.20 Sole 8 0 46 1 4 – 25 6 – 48.00 5.75 Watt 10 0 60 1 1 – 27 7 – 60.00 6.00 Leask 8 0 39 0 – – 25 3 1 – 4.88 Berrington 2 0 9 0 – – 4 – – – 4.50 MacLeod 2 0 18 0 1 – 2 2 – – 9.00

Scotland innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Dots S-Rate +MH Cross c Wilson b Murtagh 18 24 2 – 17 75.00 *KJ Coetzer not out 40 28 7 1 16 142.86 CS MacLeod not out 2 14 – – 12 14.29 RD Berrington still to bat HG Munsey still to bat CD Wallace still to bat MA Leask still to bat SM Sharif still to bat MRJ Watt still to bat CB Sole still to bat BTJ Wheal still to bat Extras (1 lb) 1 Total (1 wicket, 10.6 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Cross, 6.1 ov)

Ireland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Murtagh 5 3 12 1 – – 25 1 – 30.00 2.40 McCarthy 3 0 13 0 – – 13 2 – – 4.33 Rankin 2 0 24 0 – – 6 6 – – 12.00 KJ O’Brien 1 0 11 0 – – 1 – 1 – 11.00

Ire vs Sco Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Ireland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

William Porterfield (Captain), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh, Ed Joyce, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, James Shannon

Scotland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Matthew Cross (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Coetzer (Captain), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Tom Sole, Stu Whittingham

