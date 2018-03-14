Ire vs UAE Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Ire vs UAE at Harare (Mar 12, 2018)

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Ireland vs United Arab Emirates match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 12, 2018.

Ire vs UAE Scorecard – Match 18, Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Match 18, Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

Ire vs UAE Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Mar 12, 2018

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Toss: United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: SD Fry (Australia), L Rusere

Match Result: Ireland won by 226 runs

Man of the Match: Paul Stirling

Ire vs UAE Scorecard:

Match reduced to 44 overs per side due to rain, Target 318.

Ireland innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate *WTS Porterfield c Adnan Mufti b Imran Haider 92 103 10 2 54 89.32 PR Stirling c Ghulam Shabbir b Mohammad Naveed 126 117 15 5 65 107.69 KJ O’Brien not out 50 26 7 1 3 192.31 A Balbirnie c Rohan Mustafa b Mohammad Naveed 7 4 1 – 1 175.00 EC Joyce c Ghulam Shabbir b Mohammad Naveed 10 9 – – 2 111.11 +NJ O’Brien c Rohan Mustafa b Amir Hayat 4 4 – – 1 100.00 Simranjit Singh st Ghulam Shabbir b Imran Haider 1 1 – – 0 100.00 AR McBrine not out 6 2 – 1 1 300.00 BJ McCarthy did not bat TJ Murtagh did not bat WB Rankin did not bat Extras (5 lb, 2 nb, 10 w) 17 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 44 overs) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-205 (Porterfield, 34.1 ov), 2-238 (Stirling, 37.1 ov), 3-248 (Balbirnie, 37.6 ov), 4-281 (Joyce, 41.1 ov), 5-292 (NJ O’Brien, 42.3 ov), 6-307 (Simranjit Singh, 43.4 ov)

United Arab Emiratesbowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Mohammad Naveed 9 0 84 3 1 2 22 10 3 18.00 9.33 Amir Hayat 9 0 64 1 2 – 21 8 – 54.00 7.11 Rohan Mustafa 9 0 40 0 1 – 35 3 2 – 4.44 Ahmed Raza 9 1 47 0 1 – 33 5 1 – 5.22 Imran Haider 8 0 73 2 1 – 15 7 3 24.00 9.12

United Arab Emirates innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s Dots S-Rate Ashfaq Ahmed c NJ O’Brien b McCarthy 11 10 1 1 7 110.00 C Suri c McBrine b Murtagh 9 17 – – 10 52.94 +Ghulam Shabbir c McBrine b Rankin 19 40 2 – 29 47.50 *Rohan Mustafa c Stirling b Rankin 17 19 – 1 9 89.47 Shaiman Anwar c Balbirnie b Rankin 0 2 – – 2 0.00 Mohammad Usman c McBrine b Rankin 2 6 – – 4 33.33 Adnan Mufti c Stirling b Simranjit Singh 2 5 – – 3 40.00 Ahmed Raza not out 10 44 – – 35 22.73 Mohammad Naveed c McCarthy b Simranjit Singh 6 6 – 1 5 100.00 Amir Hayat c Murtagh b Simranjit Singh 4 19 – – 15 21.05 Imran Haider b McCarthy 0 9 – – 9 0.00 Extras (4 lb, 7 w) 11 Total (all out, 29.3 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Ashfaq Ahmed, 3.3 ov), 2-34 (Suri, 6.4 ov), 3-65 (Rohan Mustafa, 13.1 ov), 4-65 (Shaiman Anwar, 13.3 ov), 5-67 (Mohammad Usman, 15.2 ov), 6-67 (Ghulam Shabbir, 15.4 ov), 7-71 (Adnan Mufti, 17.5 ov), 8-77 (Mohammad Naveed, 19.5 ov), 9-87 (Amir Hayat, 26.5 ov), 10-91 (Imran Haider, 29.3 ov)

Ireland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Murtagh 5 1 23 1 2 – 21 2 1 30.00 4.60 McCarthy 6.3 0 26 2 5 – 26 1 – 19.50 4.00 Rankin 6 2 15 4 – – 26 – 1 9.00 2.50 McBrine 6 2 8 0 – – 29 – – – 1.33 Simranjit Singh 6 0 15 3 – – 26 – 1 12.00 2.50

Ire vs UAE Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Ireland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Ed Joyce, William Porterfield (Captain), Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Paul Stirling, Tim Murtagh, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, James Shannon, Peter Chase

United Arab Emirates Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Naveed, Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Shaiman Anwar, Imran Haider, Ghulam Shabber (Wicket Keeper), Adnan Mufti, Muhammad Usman, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Boota

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.