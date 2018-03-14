Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Mar 12, 2018
Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare
Toss: United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: SD Fry (Australia), L Rusere
Match Result: Ireland won by 226 runs
Man of the Match: Paul Stirling
Match reduced to 44 overs per side due to rain, Target 318.
|Ireland innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|*WTS Porterfield
|c Adnan Mufti b Imran Haider
|92
|103
|10
|2
|54
|89.32
|PR Stirling
|c Ghulam Shabbir b Mohammad Naveed
|126
|117
|15
|5
|65
|107.69
|KJ O’Brien
|not out
|50
|26
|7
|1
|3
|192.31
|A Balbirnie
|c Rohan Mustafa b Mohammad Naveed
|7
|4
|1
|–
|1
|175.00
|EC Joyce
|c Ghulam Shabbir b Mohammad Naveed
|10
|9
|–
|–
|2
|111.11
|+NJ O’Brien
|c Rohan Mustafa b Amir Hayat
|4
|4
|–
|–
|1
|100.00
|Simranjit Singh
|st Ghulam Shabbir b Imran Haider
|1
|1
|–
|–
|0
|100.00
|AR McBrine
|not out
|6
|2
|–
|1
|1
|300.00
|BJ McCarthy
|did not bat
|TJ Murtagh
|did not bat
|WB Rankin
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 lb, 2 nb, 10 w)
|17
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 44 overs)
|313
|Fall of wickets:
|1-205 (Porterfield, 34.1 ov), 2-238 (Stirling, 37.1 ov), 3-248 (Balbirnie, 37.6 ov), 4-281 (Joyce, 41.1 ov), 5-292 (NJ O’Brien, 42.3 ov), 6-307 (Simranjit Singh, 43.4 ov)
|United Arab Emiratesbowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mohammad Naveed
|9
|0
|84
|3
|1
|2
|22
|10
|3
|18.00
|9.33
|Amir Hayat
|9
|0
|64
|1
|2
|–
|21
|8
|–
|54.00
|7.11
|Rohan Mustafa
|9
|0
|40
|0
|1
|–
|35
|3
|2
|–
|4.44
|Ahmed Raza
|9
|1
|47
|0
|1
|–
|33
|5
|1
|–
|5.22
|Imran Haider
|8
|0
|73
|2
|1
|–
|15
|7
|3
|24.00
|9.12
|United Arab Emirates innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|S-Rate
|Ashfaq Ahmed
|c NJ O’Brien b McCarthy
|11
|10
|1
|1
|7
|110.00
|C Suri
|c McBrine b Murtagh
|9
|17
|–
|–
|10
|52.94
|+Ghulam Shabbir
|c McBrine b Rankin
|19
|40
|2
|–
|29
|47.50
|*Rohan Mustafa
|c Stirling b Rankin
|17
|19
|–
|1
|9
|89.47
|Shaiman Anwar
|c Balbirnie b Rankin
|0
|2
|–
|–
|2
|0.00
|Mohammad Usman
|c McBrine b Rankin
|2
|6
|–
|–
|4
|33.33
|Adnan Mufti
|c Stirling b Simranjit Singh
|2
|5
|–
|–
|3
|40.00
|Ahmed Raza
|not out
|10
|44
|–
|–
|35
|22.73
|Mohammad Naveed
|c McCarthy b Simranjit Singh
|6
|6
|–
|1
|5
|100.00
|Amir Hayat
|c Murtagh b Simranjit Singh
|4
|19
|–
|–
|15
|21.05
|Imran Haider
|b McCarthy
|0
|9
|–
|–
|9
|0.00
|Extras
|(4 lb, 7 w)
|11
|Total
|(all out, 29.3 overs)
|91
|Fall of wickets:
|1-20 (Ashfaq Ahmed, 3.3 ov), 2-34 (Suri, 6.4 ov), 3-65 (Rohan Mustafa, 13.1 ov), 4-65 (Shaiman Anwar, 13.3 ov), 5-67 (Mohammad Usman, 15.2 ov), 6-67 (Ghulam Shabbir, 15.4 ov), 7-71 (Adnan Mufti, 17.5 ov), 8-77 (Mohammad Naveed, 19.5 ov), 9-87 (Amir Hayat, 26.5 ov), 10-91 (Imran Haider, 29.3 ov)
|Ireland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Murtagh
|5
|1
|23
|1
|2
|–
|21
|2
|1
|30.00
|4.60
|McCarthy
|6.3
|0
|26
|2
|5
|–
|26
|1
|–
|19.50
|4.00
|Rankin
|6
|2
|15
|4
|–
|–
|26
|–
|1
|9.00
|2.50
|McBrine
|6
|2
|8
|0
|–
|–
|29
|–
|–
|–
|1.33
|Simranjit Singh
|6
|0
|15
|3
|–
|–
|26
|–
|1
|12.00
|2.50
Ed Joyce, William Porterfield (Captain), Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Paul Stirling, Tim Murtagh, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, James Shannon, Peter Chase
Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Naveed, Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Shaiman Anwar, Imran Haider, Ghulam Shabber (Wicket Keeper), Adnan Mufti, Muhammad Usman, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Boota
