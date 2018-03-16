Ire vs Zim Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Ire vs Zim at Harare (Mar 16, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for Ire vs Zim Live Score of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 16, 2018.

Ire vs Zim Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Ire vs Zim match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the Ire vs Zim Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Super Sixes Match 3 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball Ire vs Zim Live Scorecard here.

Ire vs Zim Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 16, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the Ire vs Zim Live Score and Ire vs Zim Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

Ire vs Zim Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Ireland Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

William Porterfield (Captain), Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Niall O Brien (Wicket Keeper), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh, James Shannon, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Peter Chase

Zimbabwe Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Solomon Mire, Cephas Zhuwawo, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer (Captain), Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Kyle Jarvis, Peter Moor, Richard Ngarava, Malcolm Waller

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the Ire vs Zim Live Score and the Ire vs Zim Scorecard of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.