Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Ireland Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Ireland Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Clare Shillington, Cecelia Joyce, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (Captain), Isobel Joyce, Eimear Richardson, Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (Wicket Keeper), Lucy OReilly, Ciara Metcalfe, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz

Bangladesh Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Shamima Sultana (Wicket Keeper), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (Captain), Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lily Rani, Sharmin Sultana, Khadija Tul Kubra

