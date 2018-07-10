Ire W vs Uga W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 10

Related Link: ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Fixtures

Ireland Women vs Uganda Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Ireland Women vs Uganda Women Scorecard aka Ire W vs Uga W of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, Group B match. This is the Match 10 of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Ireland Women vs Uganda Women live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Uganda Women vs Ireland Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Ireland Women vs Uganda Women live streaming and also for the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Ireland Women vs Uganda Women live score and live cricket commentary of Ire W vs Uga W played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on July 10, 2018. The Ire W vs Uga W match starts at 15:30 IST which is 12:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Ireland Women vs Uganda Women highlights and also the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 highlights.

Ireland Women vs Uganda Women, Group B Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: July 10, 2018

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Toss: Ireland Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires:

Match Result:

Ireland Women vs Uganda Women Scorecard | Ire W vs Uga W Scorecard

Check Ire W vs Uga W Scorecard of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 here.

Ireland Women vs Uganda Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Ireland Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Clare Shillington, Cecelia Joyce, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (Captain), Isobel Joyce, Eimear Richardson, Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (Wicket Keeper), Lucy OReilly, Ciara Metcalfe, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell

Uganda Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Racheal Ntono, Saidati Kemigisha, Rita Musamali, Mary Nalule, Kevin Awino (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Getrude Candiru, Franklin Najjumba, Stephani Nampiina, Carol Namugenyi, Concy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Joyce Apio, Prico Nakitende

Thank you for visiting our website for the Ireland Women vs Uganda Women Live Scores of the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Ire W vs Uga W Womens ICC WWC QLF 2018 Highlights.