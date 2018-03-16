Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 16

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 16, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scorecard

Check out the below Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings scorecard :

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Alex Hales, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Sami, Zafar Gohar, Chadwick Walton, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasan, Samuel Badree, Sam Billings, Steven Finn, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Usama Mir, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Imad Wasim, Lendl Simmons, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Tymal Mills, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, David Wiese, Khurram Manzoor

