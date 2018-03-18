Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 18

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 18, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scores | Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Scorecard

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Jean-Paul Duminy, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (Wicket Keeper), Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Steven Finn, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Samit Patel, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan(c), Colin Ingram, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills, Lendl Simmons, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Taha

