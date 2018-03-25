Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 25

Related Links: PSL 2018 Schedule | PSL 2018 Points Table | PSL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List | PSL 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores : Check out Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi aka the ISU vs PSZ – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scorecard of the HBL PSL T20 2018. This HBL PSL T20 2018 Final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST on Mar 25, which is 19:00 local time. We bring you here Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the HBL PSL T20 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the ISU vs PSZ Final of HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi HBL PSL T20 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming, after the match Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi highlights and also for the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores that is the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2018 cricket match played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Mar 25, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the HBL PSL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi highlights in addition to the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the ISU vs PSZ HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights and all the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights online.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 25, 2018

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scorecard

Check out the below Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi scorecard :

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Chadwick Walton, Jean-Paul Duminy (Captain), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Sami, Amad Butt, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Hasan, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Squad

Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Darren Sammy (Captain), Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Ibtisam Sheikh, Riki Wessels, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah, Haris Sohail, Hammad Azam

Thank you for visiting our website for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores of the HBL PSL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the ISU vs PSZ HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights.