Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 9

Related Links: PSL 2018 Schedule | PSL 2018 Points Table | PSL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List | PSL 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores : Check out Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi aka the ISU vs PSZ – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scorecard of the HBL PSL 2018. This HBL PSL 2018 Match 21 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST on Mar 9, which is 20:00 local time. We bring you here Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the HBL PSL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the ISU vs PSZ HBL PSL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi HBL PSL T20 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming, after the match Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi highlights and also for the HBL PSL 2018 highlights.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores that is the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2018 cricket match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Mar 9, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the HBL PSL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi highlights in addition to the HBL PSL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the ISU vs PSZ HBL PSL 2018 Highlights and all the HBL PSL 2018 highlights online.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 9, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan)

Match Result: Islamabad United won by 26 runs

Man of the Match: JP Duminy

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scorecard

Check out the below Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi scorecard :

Islamabad United innings Runs Balls 4s 6s JP Duminy not out 73 54 6 4 Luke Ronchi (WK) c Dawson b Wahab Riaz 27 17 6 – Hussain Talat b Wahab Riaz 29 24 2 1 Shadab Khan run out (Mohammad Hafeez/Kamran Akmal) 0 0 – – Asif Ali b Wahab Riaz 45 24 2 4 Fahim Ashraf run out (Kamran Akmal) 1 1 – – Misbah-ul-Haq (C) did not bat Samit Patel did not bat Zafar Gohar did not bat Steven Finn did not bat Mohammad Sami did not bat Extras 7 (4 lb, 3 w) Total 182/5 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Ronchi, 4.5 ov), 2-100 (Hussain Talat, 12.6 ov), 3-100 (Shadab Khan, 13.2 ov), 4-171 (Asif Ali, 18.6 ov), 5-182 (Fahim Ashraf, 20 ov)

Peshawar Zalmi bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Hasan Ali 4 0 35 0 – – Umaid Asif 4 0 34 0 1 – Dawson 4 0 36 0 1 – Wahab Riaz 4 0 30 3 – – Ibtisam Sheikh 3 0 31 0 1 – Smith 1 0 12 0 – –

Peshawar Zalmi innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Kamran Akmal (WK) lbw b Patel 22 17 3 1 Andre Fletcher c Fahim Ashraf b Patel 19 18 1 1 Dwayne Smith b Patel 8 9 1 – Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Zafar Gohar 13 11 1 1 Khushdil Shah c Hussain Talat b Shadab Khan 8 11 1 – Liam Dawson b Zafar Gohar 1 4 – – Darren Sammy (C) b Zafar Gohar 0 2 – – Hasan Ali c Duminy b Patel 15 7 1 1 Wahab Riaz not out 33 25 5 – Umaid Asif c Patel b Fahim Ashraf 25 17 1 2 Ibtisam Sheikh not out 0 0 – – Extras 12 (4 b, 3 lb, 1 nb, 4 w) Total 156/9 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Kamran Akmal, 4.1 ov), 2-53 (Fletcher, 7.1 ov), 3-53 (Smith, 7.2 ov), 4-75 (Khushdil Shah, 10.5 ov), 5-76 (Dawson, 11.3 ov), 6-76 (Sammy, 11.5 ov), 7-91 (Hasan Ali, 12.6 ov), 8-92 (Mohammad Hafeez, 13.3 ov), 9-147 (Umaid Asif, 19.2 ov)

Islamabad United bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammad Sami 4 0 29 0 – 1 Finn 2 0 23 0 2 – Patel 4 0 34 4 – – Fahim Ashraf 2 0 17 1 1 – Shadab Khan 4 0 21 1 1 – Zafar Gohar 4 0 25 3 – –

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads | HBL PSL 2018 Teams

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), Samit Patel, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami, Amad Butt, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Rohail Nazir, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Andre Fletcher, Khushdil Shah, Saad Nasim, Ibtisam Sheikh

Thank you for visiting our website for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores of the HBL PSL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the ISU vs PSZ HBL PSL 2018 Highlights.