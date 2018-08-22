Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

JT vs BT Live Scores : Check out Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents – JT vs BT Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 13 will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. The Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on August 23 which is 18:00 local on Aug 22. We bring you here Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents live streaming, after the match JT vs BT highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

JT vs BT Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for JT vs BT live scores that is the Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents T20 live score and live cricket commentary of JT vs BT 2018 cricket match played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida on Aug 22, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 22, 2018

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents Live Scores | JT vs BT Live Scorecard

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents scorecard will be updated here.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Ross Taylor, Kemar Roach, Samuel Badree, David Miller, Steven Jacobs, Andre Russell (Captain), Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles (Wicket Keeper), Adam Zampa, Steven Taylor, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, Imad Wasim, Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Kirstan Kallicharan, Andre McCarthy, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell, Elmore Hutchinson

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Hashim Amla, Wahab Riaz, Martin Guptill, Sunny Sohal, Steven Smith, Mohammad Irfan, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (Captain), Raymon Reifer, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Imran Khan, Shai Hope, Shamar Springer, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Dominic Drakes

Thank you for visiting our website for the JT vs BT Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the JT vs BT Highlights.