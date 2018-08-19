Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Match Date: Aug 19, 2018

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders scorecard will be updated here.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Kennar Lewis, Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Ross Taylor, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (Captain), Imad Wasim, Krishmar Santokie, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Steven Jacobs, Steven Taylor, Johnson Charles, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Andre McCarthy

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Javon Searles, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds

