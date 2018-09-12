Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

This Hero CPL T20 2018 Eliminator will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on September 13 which is 18:00 local on Sep 12.

Match Date: Sep 12, 2018

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scorecard will be updated here.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Mahmudullah, Anton Devcich, Ibrahim Khaleel (Wicket Keeper), Fabian Allen, Ben Cutting, Alzarri Joseph, Jeremiah Louis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Johnson Charles, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, David Miller, Andre Russell (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Steven Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Steven Taylor, Kennar Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson

