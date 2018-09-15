JLT One Day Cup 2018 Schedule | JLT Cup 2018 Fixtures

Australia Domestic One Day Cup – JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures: JLT One Day Cup is the name of the premium One Day Competition in Australian Domestic Cricket. The matches played in this tournament qualify as List A matches. Also called as the JLT Cup, this season will see the 49th edition of Australian domestic cricket’s List A competition.

Check the JLT Cup 2018 Schedule on OyeCricket.com in this post as part of the coverage of Australian domestic cricket. Listed out are the JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures. Follow our site for JLT Cup 2018 live scores, results and updates.

The JLT One Day Cup 2018 will feature 6 teams. Each team plays the other once in a round-robin format. A total of 20 matches will be played in the JLT Cup 2018 which begins from September 16 and ends on October 10. All the matches of the JLT One Day Cup 2018 will be played at Townsville, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in different grounds.

JLT One Day Cup 2018 Teams and JLT Cup 2018 Squads:

New South Wales – NSW Blues Squad

Queensland – Queensland Bulls Squad

South Australia – West End Redbacks Squad

Tasmania – Tasmanian Tigers Squad

Victoria – Victorian Bushrangers Squad

Western Australia – Western Warriors Squad

JLT Cup 2018 Schedule | JLT Cup 2018 Timetable

Sep 16: Queensland vs Victoria, 1st Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville – Queensland vs Victoria Scorecard

Sep 18: Western Australia vs New South Wales, 2nd Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Sep 19: Tasmania vs Victoria, 3rd Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Sep 20: South Australia vs New South Wales, 4th Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Sep 22: Queensland vs Tasmania, 6th Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Sep 22: Western Australia vs South Australia, 5th Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Sep 23: New South Wales vs Victoria, 7th Match at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sep 25: South Australia vs Queensland, 9th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Sep 25: New South Wales vs Tasmania, 8th Match at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sep 26: Victoria vs Western Australia, 10th Match at Junction Oval, Melbourne

JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures

Sep 27: South Australia vs Tasmania, 11th Match at Bankstown Oval, Sydney

Sep 28: Western Australia vs Queensland, 12th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Sep 30: Victoria vs South Australia, 13th Match at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Oct 1: Tasmania vs Western Australia, 15th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Oct 1: New South Wales vs Queensland, 14th match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Oct 3: ??? vs ???, Qualifying Final 3 v 6 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Oct 4: ??? vs ???, Qualifying Final 4 v 5 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Oct 6: ??? vs ???, 1st Semi-final at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Oct 7: ??? vs ???, 2nd Semi-final at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Oct 10: ??? vs ???, Final at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Thank you for visiting our website oyecricket.com. Hopw you got all the required information about JLT One Day Cup 2018 schedule, fixtures, scorecards etc.