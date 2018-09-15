Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Australia Domestic One Day Cup – JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures: JLT One Day Cup is the name of the premium One Day Competition in Australian Domestic Cricket. The matches played in this tournament qualify as List A matches. Also called as the JLT Cup, this season will see the 49th edition of Australian domestic cricket’s List A competition.
Check the JLT Cup 2018 Schedule on OyeCricket.com in this post as part of the coverage of Australian domestic cricket. Listed out are the JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures. Follow our site for JLT Cup 2018 live scores, results and updates.
The JLT One Day Cup 2018 will feature 6 teams. Each team plays the other once in a round-robin format. A total of 20 matches will be played in the JLT Cup 2018 which begins from September 16 and ends on October 10. All the matches of the JLT One Day Cup 2018 will be played at Townsville, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in different grounds.
Sep 16: Queensland vs Victoria, 1st Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville – Queensland vs Victoria Scorecard
Sep 18: Western Australia vs New South Wales, 2nd Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Sep 19: Tasmania vs Victoria, 3rd Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville
Sep 20: South Australia vs New South Wales, 4th Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Sep 22: Queensland vs Tasmania, 6th Match at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville
Sep 22: Western Australia vs South Australia, 5th Match at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Sep 23: New South Wales vs Victoria, 7th Match at North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Sep 25: South Australia vs Queensland, 9th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney
Sep 25: New South Wales vs Tasmania, 8th Match at North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Sep 26: Victoria vs Western Australia, 10th Match at Junction Oval, Melbourne
Sep 27: South Australia vs Tasmania, 11th Match at Bankstown Oval, Sydney
Sep 28: Western Australia vs Queensland, 12th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney
Sep 30: Victoria vs South Australia, 13th Match at Junction Oval, Melbourne
Oct 1: Tasmania vs Western Australia, 15th Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney
Oct 1: New South Wales vs Queensland, 14th match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Oct 3: ??? vs ???, Qualifying Final 3 v 6 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Oct 4: ??? vs ???, Qualifying Final 4 v 5 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Oct 6: ??? vs ???, 1st Semi-final at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Oct 7: ??? vs ???, 2nd Semi-final at Junction Oval, Melbourne
Oct 10: ??? vs ???, Final at Junction Oval, Melbourne
