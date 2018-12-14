Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Scorecard | MSL 2018 Live Score | Dec 14

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Live Scores : This MSL 2018 Eliminator will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks T20 match is scheduled to begin at 22:30 IST on Dec 14 which is 19:00 local time.

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018
Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Scorecard | MSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Live Scores | Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Live Scorecard

Check out the below Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks scorecard:

Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Squads | MSL 2018 Teams

Jozi Stars 2018 Squad

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dane Vilas (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Daniel Christian, Petrus van Biljon, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Nono Pongolo, Dwaine Pretorius, Eddie Leie, Sinethemba Qeshile, Calvin Savage, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Paarl Rocks 2018 Squad

Cameron Delport, Aiden Markram, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Grant Thomson, Kerwin Mungroo, Dane Paterson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Tshepo Moreki, Eathan Bosch, Patrick Kruger, Henry Davids

