Justin Langer appointed as new Australia cricket head coach

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

Australia cricket news : Former test opener Justin Langer has been appointed as the new Australia cricket head coach, which is yet to recover from the ball tampering saga in South Africa.

Justin Langer takes over from former teammate Darren Lehmann, who resigned from the role in the aftermath of the recent ball tampering scandal.

The ball tampering scandal which has shaken the Australian cricket team has led to a 12-month banning of captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner while the man who was caught red handed on camera doing the act – Cameron Bancroft was given a 9-month ban.

Cricket Australia has named Justin Langer as the Australia cricket head coach for all the three formats of the game for a term of four years. Justin Langer’s stint as the new coach of the Australian cricket team begins from 22 May and it includes a couple of Ashes series along with next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC World T20 2020.

The first assignment for Justin Langer will be Australia Tour of England 2018, made up of five ODIs and a lone T20I which begins from 13 June. For the 47-year-old, the biggest test will come in the form of the Australia vs India 2018 series which begins from late November, marking Australia’s first Test series after the South African tour.

Currently, the Australian team is ranked third in the ICC Test Rankings and fifth in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Commenting on Justin Langer’s appointment as the new Australia cricket head coach, James Sutherland – the CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “Justin was the clear standout, particularly based on his recent coaching and player development achievements.

Justin Langer admitted that there will be some major challenges ahead for the Australian team but at the same time there is an abundance of cricketing talent in the country. The new Australian cricket team coach hoped to get the support and respect of the Australian public going forward.

Justin Langer also said that he was open to the comeback of the tainted trio of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft once their bans are done with.

The new the Australia cricket head coach said: “They’ve made mistakes. We have all made mistakes and we can all get better.

“If they meet the standards of the Australian cricket team, of course, they will be welcomed back.”

For the record, Justin Langer was a prominent left-handed opening batsman for the Aussies in a career spanning 14 years that ended in 2007. Known to be a gritty batsman, Justin Langer enjoyed a successful opening combination with Matthew Hayden in test matches.

Justin Langer, the new Australian cricket team coach, has a wealth of international experience, having played a total of 105 Tests, scoring 7696 runs which included 23 centuries.

