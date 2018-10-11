Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 11

Related Link: Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Schedule

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights Live Scores : This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 8 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights T20 match is scheduled to begin at 17:30 IST which is 16:00 local time.

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights Live Scores | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Scorecard

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 11, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Kabul Zwanan 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Javed Ahmadi, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (Captain), Wayne Parnell, Fareed Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Zahir Shehzad, Ali Khan, Afsar Zazai, Muslim Musa, Zamir Khan, Nasir Totakhil, Usman Adil, Fitratullah Khawari, Shawkat Zaman

Kandahar Knights 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Paul Stirling, Brendon McCullum, Karim Sadiq (Wicket Keeper), Asghar Afghan (Captain), Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Kevin O Brien, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Tymal Mills, Waqar Salamkheil, Nasir Jamal, Waqarullah Ishaq, Waheedullah Shafaq, Mohammad Naveed, Taskin Ahmed, Ashish Bagai

