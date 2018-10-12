Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scorecard | APL 2018 Live Score Oct 12

Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scores : Check out Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards, KZ vs NL – Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 11 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time. We bring you here Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the KZ vs NL Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Highlights after the match.

Match Date: Oct 12, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Kabul Zwanan 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (Captain), Muslim Musa, Wayne Parnell, Fareed Ahmad, Fitratullah Khawari, Ali Khan, Zamir Khan, Usman Adil, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Totakhil, Nijat Masood, Zahir Shehzad, Shawkat Zaman

Nangarhar Leopards 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Najeeb Tarakai, Anton Devcich, Johnson Charles, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Shafiqullah Shafiq (Wicket Keeper), Ben Cutting (Captain), Mitchell McClenaghan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Nasratullah, Imran Janat, Fazal Haque, Khaiber Omar, Andre Russell, Andre Fletcher, Ibrahim Zadran

