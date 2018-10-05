Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 5

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores : Check out Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers, KZ vs PP – Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 1 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time.

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Scorecard

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers live score and live cricket commentary of Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers 2018 cricket match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah on Oct 5, 2018.

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 5, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores | Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard

Check out the below Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers scorecard:

Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Kabul Zwanan 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, Rashid Khan (Captain), Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Ali Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad, Shahidullah Kamal, Muslim Musa, Zamir Khan, Nijat Masood, Nasir Totakhil, Zahir Shehzad, Usman Adil, Fitratullah Khawari, Shawkat Zaman

Paktia Panthers 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Mohammad Shahzad (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Shahid Afridi, Calum MacLeod, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai, Azmatullah, Rahmanullah, Yousuf Zazai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Fazal Rahman

