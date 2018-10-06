Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 6

Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scores : Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards, KDK vs NL – Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 2 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards T20 match is scheduled to begin at 17:30 IST which is 16:00 local time.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Kandahar Knights 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Brendon McCullum, Paul Stirling, Soumya Sarkar, Nasir Jamal, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Najibullah Zadran, Kevin O Brien, Mohammad Naveed, Taskin Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Karim Janat, Waqarullah Ishaq, Waheedullah Shafaq, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Sadiq, Waqar Salamkheil, Amir Hamza, Ashish Bagai

Nangarhar Leopards 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Johnson Charles, Anton Devcich, Rahmat Shah, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting (Captain), Mitchell McClenaghan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Imran Janat, Khaiber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazal Haque, Nasratullah

