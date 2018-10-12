Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard | APL 2018 Live Score Oct 12

Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores : Check out Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers, KDK vs PP – Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 10 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST which is 16:00 local time. We bring you here Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the KDK vs PP Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Highlights after the match.

Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores | APL 2018 Live Scorecard

Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 12, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Kandahar Knights 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Karim Sadiq, Paul Stirling, Brendon McCullum, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Karim Janat, Nasir Jamal, Najibullah Zadran, Riki Wessels (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Kevin O Brien, Taskin Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Waqar Salamkheil, Ashish Bagai, Waqarullah Ishaq, Waheedullah Shafaq

Paktia Panthers 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Mohammad Shahzad (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Samiullah Shenwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sikandar Raza, Shahid Afridi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Isuru Udana, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaw Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yousuf Zazai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Calum MacLeod, Tahir Khan, Fazal Rahman

