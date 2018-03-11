Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 11

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 11, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scores | Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Scorecard

Check out the below Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars scorecard :

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Lendl Simmons, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, David Wiese, Khurram Manzoor, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha

Lahore Qalandars 2018 Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Gulraiz Sadaf (Wicket Keeper), Brendon McCullum (Captain), Sohail Akhtar, Sunil Narine, Sohail Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Denesh Ramdin, Umar Akmal, Aamer Yamin, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Ghulam Mudassar, Bilawal Bhatti, Kyle Abbott, Raza Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Imran Khan jnr

