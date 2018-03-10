Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 10

Match Date: Mar 10, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss: Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Match Result: Karachi Kings won by 63 runs

Man of the Match: Shahid Afridi

Karachi Kings innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Lendl Simmons c Viljoen b Mohammad Irfan 4 13 – – Joe Denly c Imran Tahir b Viljoen 78 55 10 2 Babar Azam c Ahmed Shehzad b Viljoen 58 39 6 1 Colin Ingram not out 29 8 – 4 Ravi Bopara not out 4 5 – – Shahid Afridi did not bat Mohammad Rizwan (WK) did not bat Imad Wasim (C) did not bat Mohammad Irfan did not bat Mohammad Aamer did not bat Usman Shinwari did not bat Extras 15 (1 b, 6 lb, 8 w) Total 188/3 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Simmons, 3.4 ov), 2-139 (Denly, 16.6 ov), 3-169 (Babar Azam, 18.3 ov)

Multan Sultans bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sohail Tanvir 4 0 29 0 3 – Mohammad Irfan 4 0 21 1 – – Junaid Khan 3 0 31 0 – – Imran Tahir 3 0 27 0 – – Viljoen 4 0 49 2 1 – Pollard 2 0 24 0 – –

Multan Sultans innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Kumar Sangakkara (WK) c Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Irfan 18 13 2 1 Ahmed Shehzad st Mohammad Rizwan b Imad Wasim 24 17 1 2 Sohaib Maqsood c Babar Azam b Usman Shinwari 11 7 1 1 Shoaib Malik (C) b Shahid Afridi 6 8 – – Kieron Pollard b Shahid Afridi 3 6 – – Saif Badar b Shahid Afridi 13 11 1 1 Hardus Viljoen run out (Mohammad Aamer/Mohammad Rizwan) 2 7 – – Sohail Tanvir not out 34 29 1 4 Imran Tahir b Mohammad Aamer 2 9 – – Junaid Khan c Denly b Mohammad Irfan 1 2 – – Mohammad Irfan run out (Denly) 6 10 1 – Extras 5 (3 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 125 all out (19.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Sangakkara, 4.3 ov), 2-52 (Sohaib Maqsood, 5.4 ov), 3-53 (Ahmed Shehzad, 6.2 ov), 4-58 (Pollard, 7.2 ov), 5-76 (Saif Badar, 9.5 ov), 6-79 (Shoaib Malik, 11.2 ov), 7-86 (Viljoen, 12.5 ov), 8-98 (Imran Tahir, 15.4 ov), 9-99 (Junaid Khan, 16.1 ov), 10-125 (Mohammad Irfan, 19.4 ov)

Karachi Kings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Imad Wasim 4 0 22 1 – – Mohammad Aamer 4 0 26 1 – – Usman Shinwari 2.4 0 23 1 – – Mohammad Irfan 3 0 18 2 – 1 Shahid Afridi 4 1 18 3 1 – Denly 2 0 15 0 – –

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Multan Sultans 2018 Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Wicket Keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Saif Badar, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Gul, Umar Siddiq, Hardus Viljoen, Ross Whiteley, Abdullah Shafique, Kashif Bhatti, Nicholas Pooran, Shan Masood

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills, Lendl Simmons, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Taha, David Wiese

