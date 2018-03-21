Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 21

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 21, 2018

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, David Wiese, Lendl Simmons

Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Darren Sammy (Captain), Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Chris Jordan, Riki Wessels, Khushdil Shah, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Asghar, Ibtisam Sheikh, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail

