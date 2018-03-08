Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Scorecard | HBL PSL T20 2018 Live Score | Mar 8

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Scorecard | HBL PSL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 8, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scores | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Scorecard

Check out the below Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators scorecard:

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Quetta Gladiators 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Asad Shafiq, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, Anwar Ali, Ben Laughlin, Rahat Ali, Mir Hamza, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, John Hastings, Chris Green, Umar Amin

Karachi Kings 2018 Squad

Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills, Lendl Simmons, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Taha, David Wiese

