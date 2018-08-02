Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 2

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

KK vs MP Live Scores : Check out Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers aka the KK vs MP – KK vs MP Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 24 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Aug 2. We bring you here Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the KK vs MP TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers live streaming, after the match KK vs MP highlights and also for the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

KK vs MP Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KK vs MP live scores that is the Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers T20 live score and live cricket commentary of KK vs MP 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Aug 2, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers highlights in addition to the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the KK vs MP TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 2, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Live Scores | KK vs MP Live Scorecard

Check out the below KK vs MP scorecard:

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Arun Karthik, D Rohit (Captain), Thalaivan Sargunam, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Nilesh Subramanian (Wicket Keeper), R Karthikeyan, Kiran Akash, Varun Chakravathi, Rahil Shah, Jaganath Sinivas, SP Nathan, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), R Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), S Swaminathan, Ashwath Mukumthan, Yo Mahesh, S Mohan Prasath, S Ganesh, L Suryaprakash, Velidi Lakshman, S Kishan Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, T Ajith Kumar, P Murgesh

Thank you for visiting our website for the KK vs MP Live Scores of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the KK vs MP TNPL 2018 Highlights.