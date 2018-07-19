Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 19

KK vs VKV Live Scores : Check out Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans aka the KK vs VKV – KK vs VKV Live Scorecard of the India Cements TNPL 2018. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 8 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

KK vs VKV Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 19, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans Live Scores | KK vs VKV Live Scorecard

Check out the below KK vs VKV scorecard:

Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

VB Kanchi Veerans 2018 Squad

K Vishal Vaidhya, S Siddharth, Baba Aparajith (Captain), U Mukilesh, V Subramania Siva, Suresh Lokeshwar (Wicket Keeper), Sanjay Yadav, S Arun, Sunil Sam, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, K Deeban Lingesh, P Francis Rokins, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Ashwath, S Chandrashekar, R Divakar, C Shriram, U Vishal

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), V Aditya, Maan Bafna, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, L Suryaprakash, Yo Mahesh, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Swaminathan, S Ganesh, Dinesh Karthik, Velidi Lakshman, S Kishan Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Ashwath Mukumthan, T Ajith Kumar, P Murgesh

