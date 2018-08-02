Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Kent vs Ess Live Scores: Check out Kent vs Essex – Kent vs Ess Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Kent vs Essex live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Kent vs Essex live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Kent vs Essex live score and live cricket commentary of Kent vs Ess cricket match played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Aug 2, 2018. Kent vs Ess match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Kent vs Essex highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Kent vs Ess Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Aug 2, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Kent vs Ess Score Updates

The Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Essex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Adam Wheater (Wicket Keeper), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Simon Harmer, Matt Coles, Neil Wagner, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Peter Siddle, Matthew Quinn, Adam Zampa, Paul Walter

Kent Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Alex Blake, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Adam Milne, Mitchell Claydon, Imran Qayyum, Harry Podmore, Ivan Thomas

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Kent vs Essex Vitality Blast Scorecard.