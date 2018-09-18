Kent vs Glam Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 18-21

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Kent vs Glamorgan Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Zak Crawley, Sean Dickson, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Ivan Thomas, Alex Blake, Mitchell Claydon, Matt Hunn, Adam Milne, Imran Qayyum, Adam Riley, Oliver Robinson, James Tredwell, Calum Haggett, Adam Rouse, Will Gidman

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Stephen Cook, Connor Brown, Tom Cullen, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Graham Wagg, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Kieran Bull, Michael Hogan (Captain), Craig Meschede, Colin Ingram, Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey, Marchant de Lange, Nicholas Selman, Jeremy Lawlor, Jack Murphy, Andrew Salter, Aneurin Donald, Prem Sisodiya

