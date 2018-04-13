Kent vs Gloucs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 13-16

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scores : Check out Kent vs Gloucestershire aka the Kent vs Gloucs – Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

The Kent vs Gloucestershire County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Apr 13-16. We bring you here Kent vs Gloucestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Kent vs Gloucs English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Kent vs Gloucestershire English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Kent vs Gloucestershire live streaming, after the match Kent vs Gloucestershire highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Kent vs Gloucestershire live scores that is the Kent vs Gloucestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Kent vs Gloucestershire 2018 cricket match played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Apr 13-16, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Kent vs Gloucestershire highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Kent vs Gloucs English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 13-16, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scores | Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Kent vs Gloucestershire scorecard:

Kent vs Gloucestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Joe Denly (Captain), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sean Dickson, Heino Kuhn, Zak Crawley, Adam Rouse (Wicket Keeper), Darren Stevens, Will Gidman, Calum Haggett, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Harry Podmore, Ivan Thomas

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Chris Dent (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Gareth Roderick, George Hankins, James Robert Bracey, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Craig Miles, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Chris Liddle

Thank you for visiting our website for the Kent vs Gloucestershire Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Kent vs Gloucs English County Championship 2018 Highlights.