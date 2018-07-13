Kent vs Hampshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kent vs Hampshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Hampshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Colin Munro, James Vince (Captain), Sam Northeast, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Alsop, Liam Dawson, Gareth Berg, Lewis McManus (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Weatherley, Sean Ervine, Ryan Stevenson

Kent Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Alex Blake, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Heino Kuhn, Adam Milne, Mitchell Claydon, Imran Qayyum, Harry Podmore, Ivan Thomas

