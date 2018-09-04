Kent vs Nor Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Kent vs Northamptonshire Live Scores : Check out Kent vs Northamptonshire aka the Kent vs Nor – Kent vs Northamptonshire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

The Kent vs Northamptonshire County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 4-7.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Kent vs Northamptonshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Kent vs Northamptonshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Sean Dickson, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Harry Podmore, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Adam Riley, Ivan Thomas, Darren Stevens, Will Gidman, Adam Rouse, Calum Haggett, Alex Blake, Mitchell Claydon, Matt Hunn, Adam Milne, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Robinson, James Tredwell

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ben Curran, Luke Procter, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely (Captain), Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (Wicket Keeper), Saif Zaib, Nathan Buck, Ben Cotton, Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson, Doug Bracewell, Joshua Cobb, Steven Crook, Ben Duckett, Brett Hutton, Rob Keogh, Rory Kleinveldt, Rob Newton, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Seekkuge Prasanna

