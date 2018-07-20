Kent vs Surrey Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 20, 2018

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Kent vs Surrey Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Surrey Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Rory Burns, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Jade Dernbach (Captain), Rikki Clarke, Scott Borthwick, Mathew Pillans, Gareth Batty, Matt Dunn, Will Jacks, Morne Morkel, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Freddie van den Bergh, Stuart Meaker, Mark Stoneman

Kent Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Alex Blake, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Harry Podmore, Imran Qayyum, Mitchell Claydon, Adam Milne, Ivan Thomas

