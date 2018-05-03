KKR vs CSK Live Score | KKR vs CSK Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 3

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – KKR vs CSK Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: May 3, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKR vs CSK Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tom Curran, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, David Willey, Kanishk Seth, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan

