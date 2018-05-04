KKR vs CSK Match Highlights : Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik steer KKR to easy win

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

KKR vs CSK Match Highlights : Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik helped Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy 6-wicket win with 14 balls to spare against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | KKR vs CSK IPL 2018 Scorecard

Chasing a modest target of 178 in 20 overs, KKR was under pressure at 97 for 4 in the 12th over when Rinku Singh was bowled by Harbhajan Singh for 16. The equation stood at 81 more runs to score from 50 balls. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik produced a blinder with an unbeaten 45 in 18 balls with 7 fours and a six while India U19 cricketer Shubman Gill, held the innings together with an unbeaten 57 from 36 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Sunil Narine contributed 32 from 20 balls to go along with his 4-0-20-2 to bag the Man of the Match award. Chennai Super Kings came up with a terrible fielding performance by dropping catches which helped KKR to get away with the thumping victory.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Faf du Plessis scored 27 from 15 balls while his opening partner Shane Watson scored 36 from 25 balls. None of the CSK batsmen could come up with a good score as the visitors settled for 177 for 5. CSK captain MS Dhoni was the top scorer with 43 not out from 25 balls which included four sixes.

Kolkata Knight Riders are now in the third position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 with their fifth win in nine matches while Chennai Super Kings have lost their first position following their third defeat in nine games.

The KKR vs CSK Highlights 2018 along with Shubman Gill batting and Dinesh Karthik cameo can be watched on HotStar.

The post KKR vs CSK Match Highlights : Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik steer KKR to easy win appeared first on CricketHerald.com.