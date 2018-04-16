KKR vs DD Live Score | KKR vs DD Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 16

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils – KKR vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

KKR vs DD Live Scoreboard | KKR vs DD Highlights

We bring you here Kolkata vs Delhi live scores and KKR vs DD live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the KKR vs DD IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for KKR vs DD live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KKR vs DD live score and live cricket commentary of Kolkata vs Delhi IPL match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Apr 16, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the KKR vs DD highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Kolkata vs Delhi IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

KKR vs DD Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 16, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKR vs DD Live Scores | KKR vs DD Live Scorecard

Check here for KKR vs DD Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

KKR vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Tom Curran, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

Thank you for visiting our post on the KKR vs DD Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the KKR vs DD Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the KKR vs DD highlights online.