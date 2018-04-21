KKR vs KXIP Live Score | KKR vs KXIP Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 21

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – KKR vs KXIP Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 21, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to field

Match Umpires: Abhijit Deshmukh and C Shamshuddin

Kolkata Knight Riders innings Runs Balls 4s 6s CA Lynn c Rahul b Tye 74 41 6 4 SP Narine c Nair b Mujeeb Zadran 1 4 – – RV Uthappa c Nair b Ashwin 34 23 5 1 N Rana run out (Rajpoot/Rahul) 3 5 – – KD Karthik (C&WK) c Tye b Sran 43 28 6 – AD Russell c Nair b Sran 10 7 2 – S Gill not out 14 8 2 – TK Curran c Rajpoot b Tye 1 3 – – PP Chawla not out 2 2 – – SP Mavi did not bat K Yadav did not bat Extras 9 (1 lb, 1 nb, 7 w) Total 191/7 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Narine, 1.3 ov), 2-78 (Uthappa, 8.1 ov), 3-85 (Rana, 9.4 ov), 4-147 (Lynn, 15.2 ov), 5-159 (Russell, 16.5 ov), 6-185 (Karthik, 18.5 ov), 7-186 (Curran, 19.2 ov)

Kings XI Punjab bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Rajpoot 3 0 32 0 2 – Mujeeb Zadran 4 0 32 1 1 – Sran 4 0 50 2 2 – Tye 4 0 30 2 1 1 Ashwin 4 0 33 1 1 – Yuvraj Singh 1 0 13 0 – –

Kings XI Punjab innings Runs Balls 4s 6s KL Rahul not out 46 23 7 1 CH Gayle not out 49 27 5 4 MA Agarwal still to bat KK Nair still to bat AJ Finch still to bat Yuvraj Singh still to bat R Ashwin (C) still to bat AJ Tye still to bat B Sran still to bat Mujeeb Zadran still to bat A Rajpoot still to bat Extras 1 (1 w) Total 96/0 (8.2 overs)

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mavi 2 0 26 0 1 – Russell 2 0 31 0 – – Narine 2 0 8 0 – – Chawla 1.2 0 18 0 – – Yadav 1 0 13 0 – –

KKR vs KXIP Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

