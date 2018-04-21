Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – KKR vs KXIP Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).
Match Date: Apr 21, 2018
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Toss Report: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to field
Match Umpires: Abhijit Deshmukh and C Shamshuddin
|Kolkata Knight Riders innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|CA Lynn
|c Rahul b Tye
|74
|41
|6
|4
|SP Narine
|c Nair b Mujeeb Zadran
|1
|4
|–
|–
|RV Uthappa
|c Nair b Ashwin
|34
|23
|5
|1
|N Rana
|run out (Rajpoot/Rahul)
|3
|5
|–
|–
|KD Karthik (C&WK)
|c Tye b Sran
|43
|28
|6
|–
|AD Russell
|c Nair b Sran
|10
|7
|2
|–
|S Gill
|not out
|14
|8
|2
|–
|TK Curran
|c Rajpoot b Tye
|1
|3
|–
|–
|PP Chawla
|not out
|2
|2
|–
|–
|SP Mavi
|did not bat
|K Yadav
|did not bat
|Extras
|9 (1 lb, 1 nb, 7 w)
|Total
|191/7 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Narine, 1.3 ov), 2-78 (Uthappa, 8.1 ov), 3-85 (Rana, 9.4 ov), 4-147 (Lynn, 15.2 ov), 5-159 (Russell, 16.5 ov), 6-185 (Karthik, 18.5 ov), 7-186 (Curran, 19.2 ov)
|Kings XI Punjab bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Rajpoot
|3
|0
|32
|0
|2
|–
|Mujeeb Zadran
|4
|0
|32
|1
|1
|–
|Sran
|4
|0
|50
|2
|2
|–
|Tye
|4
|0
|30
|2
|1
|1
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|33
|1
|1
|–
|Yuvraj Singh
|1
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|Kings XI Punjab innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|not out
|46
|23
|7
|1
|CH Gayle
|not out
|49
|27
|5
|4
|MA Agarwal
|still to bat
|KK Nair
|still to bat
|AJ Finch
|still to bat
|Yuvraj Singh
|still to bat
|R Ashwin (C)
|still to bat
|AJ Tye
|still to bat
|B Sran
|still to bat
|Mujeeb Zadran
|still to bat
|A Rajpoot
|still to bat
|Extras
|1 (1 w)
|Total
|96/0 (8.2 overs)
|Kolkata Knight Riders bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mavi
|2
|0
|26
|0
|1
|–
|Russell
|2
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|Narine
|2
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
|Chawla
|1.2
|0
|18
|0
|–
|–
|Yadav
|1
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles
Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar
