KKR vs MI Live Score | KKR vs MI Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 9

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – KKR vs MI Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

We bring you here Kolkata vs Mumbai live scores and KKR vs MI live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket's coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KKR vs MI live score and live cricket commentary of Kolkata vs Mumbai IPL match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 9, 2018.

If you don't get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the KKR vs MI highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Match Date: May 9, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKR vs MI Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne

Thank you for visiting our post on the KKR vs MI Live Scorecard