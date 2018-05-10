KKR vs MI Match Highlights : Ishan Kishan lifts Mumbai Indians in top four

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

KKR vs MI Match Highlights : Young Ishan Kishan’s blazing half century helped Mumbai Indians to a massive 102-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens.

The left-handed wicket keeper batsman smashed 62 from just 21 balls with 5 fours and half a dozen sixes to power Mumbai Indians to 210 for 6 in 20 overs after the visitors were asked to bat first by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Mumbai Indians were going steadily at 62 for 2 in nine overs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 36 from 32 balls and Evin Lewis scoring 18 from 13 balls. Rohit Sharma played carefully for his 36 from 31 balls. While these three innings were hardly creating any impact, Ishan Kishan came out in the middle and meant business in almost every ball that he had faced.

In the 5.4 overs that the Man of the Match Ishan Kishan was at the crease, Mumbai Indians collected 82 runs! Ben Cutting provided the perfect finish with 24 from 9 balls. Piyush Chawla was taken for 22 runs in the final over of the Mumbai Indians innings which meant that the momentum was sustained by the visitors. The leggie also managed to take three wickets while going for 48 runs in his four overs.

Sunil Narine was unaffected by the carnage, giving away only 27 from his four overs apart from taking the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

KKR were never in the contest chasing 211 from 120 balls with a wicket going down, that of Sunil Narine, in the second ball of their innings. The hosts were embarrassingly bowled out for 108 in 18.1 overs with the Pandya brothers – Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya taking two wickets each and also affecting a run out each.

Mumbai Indians with what is their fifth win in 11 matches are now in the fourth position for the first time in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped to the fifth position with their sixth defeat in 11 matches.

The KKR vs MI Highlights 2018 along with Ishan Kishan batting and the Mumbai Indians bowling show can be watched on HotStar.

