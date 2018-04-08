KKR vs RCB Live Score | Kolkata vs Bangalore Score | IPL 11 Match 3 Scorecard (Apr 8, 2018)

Related Links :Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming | KKR vs RCB Highlights

We bring you here Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the KKR vs RCB IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for KKR vs RCB live streaming at Sony Max and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KKR vs RCB live score and live cricket commentary of Kolkata vs Bangalore IPL match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Apr 8, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the KKR vs RCB highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Kolkata vs Bangalore IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 8, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKR vs RCB Live Scores | KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard

Check here for KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

KKR vs RCB Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (Wicket Keeper), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Ishank Jaggi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee

Thank you for visiting our post on the KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the KKR vs RCB Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the KKR vs RCB highlights online.