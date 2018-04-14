KKR vs SRH Live Score | KKR vs SRH Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 14

Check out Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – KKR vs SRH Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 14, 2018

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKR vs SRH Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

