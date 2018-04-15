KXIP vs CSK Live Score | KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 15

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings – KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali . The Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

KXIP vs CSK Live Scoreboard | KXIP vs CSK Highlights

We bring you here Punjab vs Chennai live scores and KXIP vs CSK live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the KXIP vs CSK IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for KXIP vs CSK live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KXIP vs CSK live score and live cricket commentary of Punjab vs Chennai IPL match played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Apr 15, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the KXIP vs CSK highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Punjab vs Chennai IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 15, 2018

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KXIP vs CSK Live Scores | KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard

Check here for KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

KXIP vs CSK Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Thank you for visiting our post on the KXIP vs CSK Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the KXIP vs CSK Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the KXIP vs CSK highlights online.