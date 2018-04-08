KXIP vs DD Live Score | Punjab vs Delhi Score | IPL 11 Match 2 Scorecard (Apr 8, 2018)

Check out Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils – KXIP vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali . The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 8, 2018

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KXIP vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar, Aaron Finch

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Glenn Maxwell

