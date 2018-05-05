KXIP vs MI Match Highlights : Mumbai Indians upset Kings XI Punjab to collect third win

KXIP vs MI Match Highlights : There is still a ray of hope for Mumbai Indians to make to the IPL 2018 play offs after they beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets with an over to spare at Indore on Friday.

Requiring 175 to win from 120 balls, Mumbai Indians got home courtesy of an unbeaten partnership of 56 in 21 balls from skipper Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya. While Rohit Sharma chipped in with 24* from 15 balls with a couple of sixes, Krunal Pandya complemented him with a match-winning 31* from 12 balls.

With 36 needed to win from the last 18 balls, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came up with a weak over, conceding 20 runs in the 18th over, which sealed the victory for Mumbai Indians.

The foundation in the run chase was set up by the consistent performing Suryakumar Yadav with his 57 from 42 balls with 6 4s and 3 6s. Suryakumar Yadav got the Man of the Match for his half century while Ishan Kishan with 25 from 19 balls and Hardik Pandya with 23 from 13 balls did their part in the run chase.

For Kings XI Punjab, their captain R Ashwin bowled well, giving away only 23 in his four overs but couldn’t take any wickets.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians overcame a threatening knock from Chris Gayle to restrict Kings XI Punjab to 174 for 6 after winning the toss and bowling first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Lokesh Rahul looked good for his 24 from 20 balls but couldn’t kick on to convert it into a big one. However, he gave an ideal start of 54 for 1 in 6.4 overs with Chris Gayle, who took his time before freeing his arms in a 40-ball 50. Karun Nair came up with 23 from 12 balls while Marcus Stoinis provided the finishing touches with 29* from 15 balls.

Yuvraj Singh, who walked in at no.3, hit a six but that was all he could do in his run-a-ball 14. For the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding with figures of 4-0-19-1.

Mumbai Indians are now in the fifth position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 with what is only their third win in nine matches while Kings XI Punjab are just above them following their third defeat in eight games.

The KXIP vs MI Highlights 2018 along with Chris Gayle batting and Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma cameos can be watched on HotStar.

