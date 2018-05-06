KXIP vs RR Live Score | KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 6

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals – KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore . The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

KXIP vs RR Live Scoreboard | KXIP vs RR Highlights

We bring you here Punjab vs Rajasthan live scores and KXIP vs RR live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the KXIP vs RR IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for KXIP vs RR live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for KXIP vs RR live score and live cricket commentary of Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL match played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on May 6, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the KXIP vs RR highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 6, 2018

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KXIP vs RR Live Scores | KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard

Check here for KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

KXIP vs RR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen

Thank you for visiting our post on the KXIP vs RR Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the KXIP vs RR Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the KXIP vs RR highlights online.